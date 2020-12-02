Chamber’s Christmas Parade slated for Saturday night
The 2020 Poteau Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages said that parade entries need to line up at 4 p.m. Saturday at Carl Albert State College.
“We have so many (entries to be judged), so they’ll need to line up at Carl Albert (State College) for that,” Wages said.
Wages said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic that Saturday night’s parade is expected to be one of the biggest.
“The theme is ‘The Night Before Christmas,’” she said. “We’re expecting this to be one of the largest. Every year, it keeps getting bigger. This year, I think it’s even going to be larger because it’s a reflection on the Veterans Day Parade, which it was even larger than the year before. We’ll do the parade as normal, they’ll line up at Carl Albert (State College).”
The parade route will be just like last month’s Veterans Day Parade. The route will go from CASC, north up McKenna Avenue to Dewey Avenue, then turn east towards Evans and Miller Funeral Home, then return back.
Parade entries can be entered online.
“If anyone wants to register for the parade, they can go to www.poteauchamber.com and they’ll see the parade entry tab,” Wages said.
