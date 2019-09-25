Chamber begins banner project

Each year, the Poteau Chamber of commerce raises money for the Poteau Chamber Beautification Committee by organizing and participating in events like the Community-wide Trash Off and The Cavanal Killer 5k. This money is used for various projects, according to CEO and Director of the Poteau Chamber of Commerce, Karen Wages. In the past it has gone for landscaping, benches on Dewey and many other projects.

Our veterans and memebers of our armed forces are some of the dearest hometown heroes to our hearts, because they ensure our continued freedom and way of life.

This year, the chamber has decided to honor the men and women that keep our country free and our country safe.

The Poteau Remembers Banner Project is the PCBC's newest project, honoring our armed forces members past and present with 30 by 60 foot banners that will be installed along main street for the Veteran's Day parade, then thereafter will adorn Broadway.

