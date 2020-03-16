Chamber events fall victim to COVID-19
Due to the coronavirus, all of the Poteau Chamber of Commerce activities for this month have been either canceled or postponed.
In a press release sent out Monday afternoon by the Chamber, it said, “Based on guidelines released this (past) weekend by the Centers for Disease Control and out of an abundance of caution and concern for our chamber members and community, the Poteau Chamber and Donald W. Reynolds Community Center is cancelling all events for the month of March."
