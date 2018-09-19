Chamber to host Lunch and Learn

The next Lunch and Learn with the Poteau Chamber of Commerce will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28.

The lunch will be held at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center with Second Chances Recovery and Retail Store presenting on opioid usage in the work place, with a focus on safe workplace environment and employer policies.

Second Chances is a nonprofit second-hand retail store, which sells clothes, shows, home decor and more to supports the Second Chances Recovery rehabilitation program.

The next Lunch and Learn will follow with Windstream from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Reynolds Center.