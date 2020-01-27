Chamber orders more banners

Poteau Chamber of Commerce's November 2019 veterans' banner project was a success, the response allowing the purchase of 16 personalized banners memorializing our hometown heroes. Due to the great response, the chamber is placing a second order. The original 16 banners will be displayed along with new ones beginning April 1 and stay until the end of May, in honor of memorial day.

The banners will be hung along Broadway to the north and south of Dewey, the town's main street serving as a center point for the display.

