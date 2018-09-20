Champions

The OK Freedom girls basketball team won the Greg Swaim Big Time Challenge Tournament on Saturday in Ripley, going 3-0 on the day and beat the Wichita [Kan.] Express in the championship game. Front row, from left — Alexis Smith, Ryleigh Pierce, Brayli Beason and Sky Bluford. Back row — Abbi Covey, Ariana Loggins, Kara Albert and Sophie Pulice Photo by Victor Pierce
Thursday, September 20, 2018

