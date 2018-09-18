Changes announced for LCYS Angel Tree

LeFlore County Youth Services has announced changes to its annual Angel Tree program.

The program annually provides gifts for children who otherwise might receive none at Christmas. Beginning Oct. 1, applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until 500 children have been served, according to LCYS Director Terri Krebs.

The changes were instituted because donations last year fell $8,000 short of meeting the needs of all the children, Krebs said.

Applications can be picked up at the LCYS office at 510 N. Broadway from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. weekdays.

Angel Tree Requirements:

• Must have children's Social Security Cards.

• Proof of income on application must be provided.

• ID for parent completing form.

• Proof of any assistance such as food stamps, TANF, Social Security or child support.

• Only biological children living in the home or those for whom applicant can provide proof of custody.

• ID and proof of income must match.

• No phone calls, please.

Ninety percent of all donations go directly to the Adopt-An-Angel Program, with 10 percent going to administration costs. Guidelines and instructions for people wanting to adopt an angel or otherwise donate to the program will be announced later.