Changing of the Guard; Deaton replacing Prigmore as director of LeFlore County Museum, which is now in the National Historic Registry

Not many people get to do multiple retirements. LeFlore County Museum Director Bonnie Prigmore is doing just that.

Prigmore will retire as director, turning those duties over to her successor David Deaton beginning Thursday.

“I’m very excited,” Prigmore said. “This is the second time I retired, the first time was from DHS (Department of Human Services). I don’t want to just sit around and do nothing. I’m still very involved in charities and helping with our Cemetery Association. We’ll continue to do the Veterans Parade.”

“I am very honored that the (LeFlore County) Historical Society board has chosen me to be the next director,” Deaton said. “I know I have very big shoes to fill, but I am ready to hit the ground running and ready to continue implementing the ideas and desires of the Historical Society. (Prigmore) has done a lot, and Lorie (Rutledge, Prigmore’s predecessor) before her. If I can just keep up with their pace, I’ll be doing good.”