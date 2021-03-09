Cherokee Nation Film Office hosts short film contest OklaHomies 2: Still at Home

TULSA — The Cherokee Nation Film Office is offering a fun and entertaining way to embrace the film industry over spring break with the return of the OklaHomies short film contest

OklaHomies 2: Still at Home features cash prizes in four categories, including: Short Film, Short Short Film and, new this year, the Indigenous Short Film and Student Short Film for grades K-12. Each category offers a first place and fan favorite award voted on by the public.

All films are required to be family friendly and must be shot and edited using only smartphones. Submissions are accepted March 12-26 with winners to be announced April 2.

“We launched this contest last year as a way to help battle the stress and anxiety surrounding the

COVID-19 pandemic and were blown away by the response and engagement we saw from the public,” said Jennifer Loren, director of the film office. “This is such a fun project and a great way for the film office to support our mission and show people in our state that this artform is within reach, no matter who you are or what level of education you have.”

Last year’s contest received 75 submissions in a wide range of genres, including horror, action, comedy and inspirational pieces. Together, the videos garnered nearly 40,000 views and earned 3,000 votes by fans.

“There are obviously guidelines for the films, but creatively speaking there’s no limitation. We just hope to spark an interest and empower individuals, families and friends to get creative and showcase the stories they want to tell,” Loren said. “Whether you’re a fifth grader on spring break or an aspiring filmmaker, this contest is for everyone.”

This year’s entries must include at least one shot of one of the following: video conferencing platform such as Zoom or Skype, distance learning, a mask(s) and social/physical distancing. Bonus points are offered for films with an ‘80s theme.

Winning films will be featured on the big screen during the CNFO Drive-In Movie Nights at the 2021 Cherokee National Holiday and will also take home a $300 Visa gift card and a personalized trophy.

The Cherokee Nation Film Office will be offering tutorials on its website and social media to help guide participants and demonstrate that filmmaking is within reach for all.

For more information about OklaHomies 2: Still at Home, as well as additional rules and regulations, please visit https://cherokee.film/OklaHomies/.