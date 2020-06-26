Child Advocacy Group praises Gov. Stitt for approving vaccine rules

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA) praised Gov. J. Kevin Stitt on Friday for approving new Oklahoma State Health Department rules relating to childhood vaccines.

“The governor’s action helps protect countless children today and generations yet unborn from preventable diseases,” said Joe Dorman, OICA’s chief executive officer. “His approval of the Health Department’s rules means Oklahoma families get accurate information about childhood vaccines so they can make informed choices about their children’s health.”

The rules ensure parents receive factual and accurate information about vaccines, countering the glut of misinformation on the internet that is available only with the click of a mouse. Nothing in the new rules curtailed the parental exemptions available under the law for those families who chose not to vaccinate their children.

“Support for these rules was a key vote on our recently-released legislative scorecard on key children’s issues,” Dorman said. “Few measures were as parent-supportive and child-friendly as these vaccine rules.

“We are grateful to Gov. Stitt for approving the rules and empowering the state’s parents by giving them scientifically and medically correct information on vaccines so they can make informed decisions about the health of their children. The governor stood up for children with this courageous decision today.”