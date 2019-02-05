Choctaw Honorees

Pansy Kidd Middle School seventh-grader Annika Dill, right, was a part of the Oklahoma Choctaws runner-up girls basketball team in the For Love of the Game Tournament this past weekend at Muskogee’s Cox Omniplex. Dill as well as Silo’s Tiani Ellison, center, made the All-Tournament Team. Caddo’s Emily Robinson won the Hustle Award. Photo by Ryan Dill
