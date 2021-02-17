Choctaw Nation closures due to winter weather conditions
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) administrative offices, health clinics, wellness centers and community centers will be closed to the public on Thursday due to the hazardous travel conditions in the area.
Tribal members impacted by this winter weather event and in need of emergency assistance should contact the Office of Emergency Management Disaster Response hotline at (844) 709-6301. Tribal Services programs remain on call to provide assistance throughout this weather event.
The Choctaw Nation Health Service Authority (CNHSA) Hospital emergency room in Talihina will remain open. CNHSA is requesting all patients to call their clinic to reschedule appointments, including COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
