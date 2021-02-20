Choctaw Nation Coordinates Emergency Water Filling Stations for Local Communities
The Choctaw Nation Office of Emergency Management is coordinating a water distribution effort Saturday, that will open community water filling stations in local areas experiencing water outages.
The emergency water stations previously reported have been revised and will now include the following locations and times:
Red Oak — Red Oak Fire Department, 204 North Main, Red Oak — 1 p.m.
Quinton — Quinton Fire Department, 702 East Main, Quinton — 2 p.m.
Members of these communities are encouraged to bring sanitary gallon sized containers to collect water for household use.
In order to transport the water, the United States Army has provided Choctaw Global with special permission to utilize six military grade Camel II water systems located at the Choctaw Global manufacturing facility in McAlester.
