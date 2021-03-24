Choctaw Nation COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Pocola resident Susan Vaughn, left, gets a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Choctaw Nation staff member Joey Smith during Wednesday’s Choctaw Nation COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Choctaw Casino. The Choctaw Nation is giving COVID-19 vaccines from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at the Rubin White Clinic, which are open to the general public. To make an appointment, call (918) 649-1100. PDN photo by David Seeley
Wednesday, March 24, 2021

