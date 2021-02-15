Choctaw Nation offices, clinics closed due to winter weather conditions
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) administrative offices, health clinics, wellness centers and community centers will be closed Tuesday, due to the hazardous travel conditions in the area. The Choctaw Nation has also canceled curbside meal service at all community centers for Wednesday.
The Choctaw Nation Health Service Authority (CNHSA) Hospital emergency room in Talihina will remain open. CNHSA is requesting all patients to call on Tuesday to begin rescheduling appointments, including COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Tribal members impacted by this winter weather event and in need of emergency assistance should contact the Office of Emergency Management Disaster Response hotline at (844) 709-6301.
