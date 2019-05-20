Choctaws open new housing, financial service office here
By:
Dianna F. Dandridge-Rystrom
Monday, May 20, 2019
POTEAU, OK
Nearly a year in the making, the Choctaw Nation on Friday cut the ribbon
on the new EnVision Center in Poteau, which will offer a hand up to
those in the Choctaw community seeking a better way of life.
“It is an honor to partner with HUD on the EnVision Center pilot
demonstration,” said Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation of
Oklahoma.
