Christmas Cheer

The Panama and Howe high school and junior high cheerleaders did a Toys for Tots toy drive during Monday night’s games at the Howe Gym. They encouraged fans from both towns to bring a stuffed animal or toy for admission to the game. More than 500 toys and stuffed animals ended up being donated to Toys for Tots. All donations will be given to kids in LeFlore County for Christmas. Photo by Jamie Nobles
Thursday, December 20, 2018

