Christmas Honors this week in Fort Smith

Christmas Honors is this week.

Christmas Honors is inviting the citizens of the Fort Smith, Ark., region to help honor servicemen and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation at the 10th Annual Christmas Honors event.

This December, family, friends and volunteers will transform the U.S. National Cemetery at Fort Smith by placing one wreath on each of the 16,000-plus headstones in their honor.

Below is a list of details of the week's events:

• For the first time in 10 years, the wreath workshop will be this Wednesday. (In the past years it’s been the Friday before.) This year is Wednesday from 9 a.m. 2:30 p.m. at the Fort Smith Convention Center.

• Ceremony/laying of the wreaths event date — Saturday. Family laying hours will 8-11 a.m. Ceremony at the pavilion will take place from 11-11:30 a.m. Public laying of the wreaths will take place after the ceremony at 11:30 a.m.

• Wreaths will be laid along the curbs Wednesday in preparation for the laying ceremony on Saturday. Organizers request that no wreaths be laid until Saturday during the designated time.

• Laying of the wreaths guidelines:

— One wreath per veteran. Please do not place a wreath on the spouse unless he/she is a veteran. Organizers do not have enough wreaths to put two on every headstone.

— Please lean the wreath on the front of the headstone. Do not wrap on top of the headstone.

— Park at the Fort Smith Convention Center and walk into the cemetery unless you have a handicap sticker. The limited space in the cemetery is reserved for those unable to walk a distance. If you are able to walk, please do so.

• Ceremony — A brief ceremony is planned at the pavilion 11-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Please make your way to the pavilion at that time and refrain from placing any wreaths during this time to show your respect to those who served.