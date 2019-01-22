Church to offer live shooter training

Poteau First United Methodist Church will host an active shooter civilian response training in the church’s Family Life Center at 5 p.m., Jan. 27.

Titled ALICE Training, it stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate and is led by Jason Bandy. Bandy, a certified ALICE trainer, is a trustee of the church, a retired Poteau police officer, and currently an officer at CASC.

This training opportunity is open to any community group or agency, including schools and churches as well as interested individuals. It will last about two hours.

The pastor of the church, the Rev. Jim Perkin, is offering this training free of charge to participants.

The church is located at 109 S. Harper.

