Cities — Poteau included — to present for vet center

Six communities have submitted proposals to become the site of a new Oklahoma veterans center.

Representatives from the competing cities have been invited to make oral presentations on their proposals at the Sept. 24 meeting of the Oklahoma Veterans Commission in Oklahoma City.

Communities submitting proposals include:

• Poteau.

• Hugo.

• Holdeville.

• McAlester.

• Muskogee.

• Sallisaw.

Officials from the competing towns were invited to tour a state-run veterans center in order to help them craft their proposals.

Gov. Mary Fallin signed legislation earlier this year to close and relocate the Talihina Veterans Center,, despite extensive rallying efforts against it by local residents and officials, among other supporters.

The commission is expected to award the relocation bid sometime in early October. The center must be relocated within 90 miles of the current facility.

The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs said earlier a new facility probably won’t be completed for at least five years, during which the Talihina Center will remain open.