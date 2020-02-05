City in need of firefighters

The City of Poteau is looking for at least three good people to fill the position of firefighter.

Poteau Fire Chief Jon Pickel said the problem is an ongoing issue, nothing new.

"We are a paid fire department, but operate as a volunteer company," Pickel said. "One of the requirements is firefighters have to respond to at least 70 percent of the calls. Because we are a small company we have to make sure that no more than six active firefighters are out of the area at any one time. A lot of people don't like that restriction. You don't' get to be off."

Along with responding to 70 percent of the calls, candidates must live within three miles of a city fire station; work for an employer who will allow them necessary time off for calls; and they must be able to attend two monthly evening meetings.

For the full article, please visit poteaudailynews.com/subscriptions to subscribe. Click on the text that reads "Print Subscriptions" or "E-Edition Subscriptions" to choose your subscription type.