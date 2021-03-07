Class 2A state basketball: Howe-Pocola girls rematch set, Howe boys get Cashion

The OSSAA released the Class 2A state basketball tournament brackets. That makes official the rematch between No. 2 Howe (22-2) and No. 8 Pocola's (17-6) girls teams. Howe beat Pocola 72-48 at home in the LeFlore County Tournament final on Jan. 23.

On the boys side, No. 7 Howe (21-4) meets No. 4 Cashion (21-3) in the quarterfinal. Last year, both Howe boys and girls made state, but the Class 2A-6A state tournaments were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Class 2A state tournaments start Thursday. Below is the schedule.

Quarterfinals

Thursday

Howe boys vs. Cashion 11:30 a.m. at State Fair Arena

Howe girls vs. Pocola 4 p.m. at Noble High School

Semifinals

Friday

Howe-Pocola girls winner vs. Latta/Amber-Pocasset winner 4 p.m. at State Fair Arena

Howe-Cashion boys winner vs. Dale-Morrison winner 8 p.m. at Yukon High School

Saturday championship games

Class 2A girls 10 a.m. at State Fair Arena

Class 2A boys 4 p.m. at State Fair Arena