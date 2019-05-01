Class 2A, A state softball tournaments postponed until Tuesday

The Howe Lady Lions softball team found out they will have to wait until Monday to play in their Class 4A State Tournament at the Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee. Today's Class 2A and A State Tournaments that had been rescheduled after being postponed from Tuesday due to weather have been postponed once again.

The Class 2A State Tournament for Whitesboro and the Class A State Tournament for Leflore and Red Oak will now be played Tuesday at the Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee.

All tournament times are the same as originally posted for when Whitesboro's Class 2A State Tournament and the A State Tournament for Leflore and Red Oak were to have been played Tuesday and Howe's Class 4A State Tournament on Wednesday.