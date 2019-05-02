Class 3A Baseball Regional At Atoka Has Schedule Change
Today's action in the Class 3A Regional Baseball Tournament at Atoka has been changed due to wet fields.
The host Wampus Cats will meet Valliant at 1 p.m., followed by Pocola and Spiro at 3 p.m. The Atoka-Valliant winner will play the Pocola-Spiro winner at 5 p.m. and the Atoka-Valliant loser will play the Pocola-Spiro loser will meet at 7 p.m.
The remaining game times for the rest of the regional have stayed the same. On Friday, Thursday's 7 p.m. winner will meet Thursday's 5 p.m. loser at 4 p.m., with the winner meeting the Thursday 5 p.m. winner for the regional title. The if-game will be at 1 p.m. Saturday if needed.
