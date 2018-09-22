Class B District Baseball Tournament Rained Out Until Monday

Saturday's action at the Class B District Tournament in Cameron was rained out.

Action will take place Monday, with the resumption of the McCurtain-Cameron game, which the Bulldogs were leading the Yellowjackets 4-1 after an inning. The winner will play Leflore at 2:30 p.m., with the if-game at 5 p.m.

The site of action will be determined later this weekend as either the original site where Thursday's games took place, McCurtain, or Cameron will be used. Whichever field is the driest will be were action will take place.