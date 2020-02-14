Class A-B districts open

Basketball playoffs start tonight with the opening games of Class A and B district tournaments. Poteau will be home to one of the most exciting tournaments with Cameron, Clayton and Red Oak playing their Class A district at Carl Albert State College. Below is the list of district tournament games for area teams. Note: All boys games start at 8 p.m. and all girls games tip off at 6:30 p.m., including district tournament matchups.

Boys basketball

Friday

Cameron vs. Clayton

Keota vs. Arkoma at Kiowa

Bokoshe vs. Midway at Kinta

McCurtain vs. Wilson (Henryetta)

Buffalo Valley vs. Panola at Braggs

Saturday

Red Oak vs. Cameron-Clayton winner at CASC

LeFlore vs. Tupelo

Whitesboro vs. Coleman-Milburn winner

McCurtain-Wilson winner vs. Graham-Dustin

Kinta vs. Bokoshe-Midway winner

Keota-Arkoma winner at Kiowa

Buffalo Valley at Braggs (with a win)

Girls basketball

Friday

Cameron vs. Clayton

Bokoshe vs. Midway at Kinta

Keota vs. Arkoma at Kiowa

Buffalo Valley vs. Panola at Braggs

Saturday

Red Oak vs. Cameron-Clayton winner at CASC

LeFlore vs. Tupelo

Whitesboro vs. Coleman-Milburn winner

Keota-Arkoma winner at Kiowa

McCurtain vs. Graham-Dustin-Wilson (Henryetta) winner

Kinta vs. Bokoshe-Midway winner

Buffalo Valley at Braggs (with a win)

Other games

Friday

Panama vs. Wilburton (senior night)

Spiro at Roland

Talihina vs. Heavener