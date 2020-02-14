Class A-B districts open
Basketball playoffs start tonight with the opening games of Class A and B district tournaments. Poteau will be home to one of the most exciting tournaments with Cameron, Clayton and Red Oak playing their Class A district at Carl Albert State College. Below is the list of district tournament games for area teams. Note: All boys games start at 8 p.m. and all girls games tip off at 6:30 p.m., including district tournament matchups.
Boys basketball
Friday
Cameron vs. Clayton
Keota vs. Arkoma at Kiowa
Bokoshe vs. Midway at Kinta
McCurtain vs. Wilson (Henryetta)
Buffalo Valley vs. Panola at Braggs
Saturday
Red Oak vs. Cameron-Clayton winner at CASC
LeFlore vs. Tupelo
Whitesboro vs. Coleman-Milburn winner
McCurtain-Wilson winner vs. Graham-Dustin
Kinta vs. Bokoshe-Midway winner
Keota-Arkoma winner at Kiowa
Buffalo Valley at Braggs (with a win)
Girls basketball
Friday
Cameron vs. Clayton
Bokoshe vs. Midway at Kinta
Keota vs. Arkoma at Kiowa
Buffalo Valley vs. Panola at Braggs
Saturday
Red Oak vs. Cameron-Clayton winner at CASC
LeFlore vs. Tupelo
Whitesboro vs. Coleman-Milburn winner
Keota-Arkoma winner at Kiowa
McCurtain vs. Graham-Dustin-Wilson (Henryetta) winner
Kinta vs. Bokoshe-Midway winner
Buffalo Valley at Braggs (with a win)
Other games
Friday
Panama vs. Wilburton (senior night)
Spiro at Roland
Talihina vs. Heavener
Category: