Class A-B fall baseball, softball districts: Whitesboro, Red Oak among hosts

Class A and B fall baseball and softball district assignments were released this morning. Whitesboro and Red Oak received hosting opportunities in both sports. Specific district tournament schedules for each matchup are yet to be announced. Here are the assignments below.

Class A softball:

Keota and Arkoma go to Gans.

Wister and Clayton go to Haileyville.

Class B softball:

Whitesboro hosts Battiest.

Red Oak hosts Buffalo Valley.

LeFlore hosts McCurtain and Smithville.

Bokoshe and Cameron go to Webbers Falls.

Class A baseball:

Wister hosts Preston and Crowder.

Howe goes with Okay to Oktaha.

Class B baseball:

Red Oak hosts McCurtain and Bokoshe.

Whitesboro hosts Smithville and Cameron.

LeFlore goes with Coleman to Caney.

Buffalo Valley goes with Stringtown to Kiowa.