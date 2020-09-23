Class A-B fast-pitch softball, baseball district postponements

Most of the Class A-B softball and baseball district tournaments involving area teams have been postponed due to rain that fell in the first part of this week. Below are the tournaments that have changed. Will update if any other changes occur.

Softball

Class B

Red Oak vs. Buffalo Valley has been moved to Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton, still starting 3 p.m. Thursday

LeFlore's district with McCurtain and Smithville will have the opener starting 4 p.m. Thursday, with the games between LeFlore and the loser and LeFlore and the winner following that evening. Game 4 will be 12 p.m. Friday.

The Webbers Falls district tournament including Cameron and Bokoshe has been moved to Friday, starting at 12 p.m. with Cameron vs. Bokoshe, followed by the loser vs. Webbers Falls 1:30 p.m., winner vs. Webbers Falls 3 p.m., Game 4 at 4:30 p.m.

Class A

The Gans district involving Arkoma and Keota has been moved to starting 3 p.m. Thursday with Keota vs. Arkoma, followed by the loser against Gans, winner vs. Gans, Game 4.

The Haileyville district involving Wister and Clayton has been pushed to Friday, starting with Clayton vs. Haileyville 11 a.m., loser vs. Wister 12:30 p.m., winner vs. Wister 2 p.m., Game 4 at 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Class B

Red Oak vs. McCurtain and Bokoshe has been moved to EOSC, starting with Red Oak-Bokoshe at 1 p.m., followed by McCurtain-Bokoshe at 3 p.m. and Red Oak-McCurtain at 5 p.m.

Whitesboro's district with Cameron and Smithville has been pushed to Friday, starting at 12 p.m. with Cameron vs. Smithville, Whitesboro vs. loser 2 p.m., Whitesboro vs. winner 4 p.m., Saturday Game 4 at 1 p.m., Game 5 (if necessary) 3 p.m.

Class A

Wister's district with Preston and Crowder has been moved to starting Friday with Wister vs. Preston 12 p.m., Crowder vs. Preston 2 p.m., Wister vs. Crowder 4 p.m., Saturday Game 4 at 2 p.m. and Game 5 (if necessary) 4 p.m.