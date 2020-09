Class A-B fast-pitch softball, baseball district schedules

Baseball

Thursday

Class B

At Whitesboro: Cameron vs. Smithville 2 p.m., Whitesboro vs. loser 4 p.m., Whitesboro vs. winner 6 p.m.

At Red Oak: Red Oak vs. Bokoshe 1 p.m., McCurtain vs. Bokoshe 3 p.m., Red Oak vs McCurtain 5 p.m.

At Caney: LeFlore vs. Coleman 2 p.m., loser vs. Caney 4 p.m., winner vs. Caney 6 p.m.

Class A

At Wister: Wister vs. Preston 12 p.m., Crowder vs. Preston 2 p.m., Wister vs. Crowder 4 p.m.

At Oktaha: Howe vs. Okay 3 p.m., vs. Oktaha 5 p.m.

Friday

All baseball districts Game 4 and, if necessary, Game 5 (starting 2 p.m. in Wister, 12 p.m. in Caney, 1 p.m. in Red Oak and Whitesboro.

Softball

Thursday

Class B

Whitesboro vs. Battiest 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m.

Red Oak vs. Buffalo Valley 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

At LeFlore: Smithville vs. McCurtain 2 p.m., LeFlore vs. loser 4 p.m., LeFlore vs. winner 6 p.m., Game 4 at 8 p.m.

At Webbers Falls: Cameron vs. Bokoshe 12 p.m., loser vs. Webbers Falls 1:30 p.m., winner vs. Webbers Falls 3 p.m., Game 4 at 4:30 p.m.

Class A

At Gans: Keota vs. Arkoma 12 p.m., loser vs. Gans 1:30 p.m., winner vs. Gans 3 p.m., Game 4 at 4:30 p.m.

At Haileyville: Clayton vs. Haileyville 11 a.m., Wister vs. loser 12:30 p.m., Wister vs. winner 2 p.m., Game 4 at 3:30 p.m., Game 5 at 5 p.m.