Clayton motorcyclist, Tuskahoma couple involved in Monday accident in Pushmataha County

A Clayton motorcyclist and a Tuskahoma couple were involved in an accident Monday night in Dunbar in Pushmataha County.

According to the report filed by Trooper Seth Leyba of the Pushmataha/Choctaw County Detachment of Troop E of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kendall Simpson, 27, of Clayton was driving a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle, and Jason Adams, 47, of Tuskahoma, and wife Rhonda, 43, were in a 2015 Ford PK that was pulling a 2015 Elite Dove Trailer.

According to the report, at approximately 10:34 p.m. Monday, Simpson's motorcycle was northbound on Oklahoma State Highway 2 in Dunbar, while the Adams couple were heading southbound on Highway 2. Simpson went left of center into the southbound lane. Jason Adams, driving the 2015 Ford PK, departed the roadway to the right, trying to avoid Simpson, whose motorcycle struck the Adams couple's trailer.

Simpson was transported by Air Evac to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and admitted in critical condition with leg injuries.

Both Jason and Rhonda Adams were uninjured.

Leyba was aided by Troopers Tommy Allen, Nathan Mullins and Chris Dennis as well as the Clayton Fire Department.