Cochran breaks down Pirates slow-pitch

Poteau High School slow-pitch softball coach Devin Cochran addressed the Poteau Kiwanis Club on Thursday with a preview of the team’s season, which is scheduled to start March 3 with a home doubleheader against Sallisaw. The Pirates went 21- 11 in slow pitch last year, winning its first regional tournament game before losing the following two against fourth-ranked Moore. Cochran said that once his remaining players arrive who are on the basketball team, the roster will be 23 players. He said that he has seven to eight returning starters. Also, the Pirates will be in the Muskogee Slugout tournament, startting March 27.