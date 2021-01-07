Combatting COVID-19

Diane Davis, left, gets her Phase 1 COVID-19 vaccination thanks to LeFlore County Health Department nurse Lynn Tackett on Thursday morning at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. Phase 1 vaccines will be administered every Thursday until February. Pre-registeration is required by going to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4dada82dabfcc07-leflore. PDN photo by David Seeley
Thursday, January 7, 2021
POTEAU, OK

