Coming Full Circle; Leflore graduate glad for her education, tenure at CASC
For 1980 Leflore High School Denise (Green) Crakaal, she truly came full circle with regards to Carl Albert State College. Not only did she get her education at the local two-year junior college, but she now is one of the nursing instructors at the Sallisaw campus.
Choosing CASC to go to school wasn’t that hard of a choice for Crakaal.
“I was so excited to start college,” she said. “I started January 1980 taking one class my last semester of high school. I graduated high school May 1980. I worked at Poteau Pizza Hut since I was 16 years old and worked with people who were already attending CASC. They were always talking about how much fun going to college was at Carl Albert. Some of them lived on campus, others drove from nearby towns. Upon graduation, I received a scholarship from CASC and Eastern, but chose to continue at CASC.”
Getting to be an instructor at her college alma mater has been something special.
“The feeling when I read my e-mail after my interview that said, ‘We are offering you a position as a nursing instructor at Carl Albert State College,’ was such a wonderful feeling! I read that e-mail over and over, and the feeling in my stomach was so joyful, happy and deep,” Crakaal said. “I stepped out in the hallway, closed my eyes and thanked God for this opportunity. It feels like I actually got to touch one of my dreams, by attaining a lifelong goal."
