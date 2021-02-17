Commissioner of Public Safety: Temporary Reduction of Non-Essential Services May Happen Thursday Morning
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
The Commissioner of Public Safety, as authorized by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, has announced that due to inclement weather state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and ending at 10 a.m. Thursday.
LeFlore, Haskell, Latimer, Pushmataha and McCurtain counties are among those counties possibly affected by this decision.
