Commissioners seek legal advice. Residents want chicken houses stopped
Dianna F. Dandridge-Rystrom
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
POTEAU, OK
Area residents converged on LeFlore County Commissioners in numbers Monday to voice strong objections to the number of chicken houses being constructed in the area.
More than 50 area landowners met with commissioners to plead their case and to ask for the commissioners help to stop the construction of 56 large chicken houses in a three-mile radius of Cameron.
