Commissioners sign proclamation annoucing Farm Bureau Week Resident seeks access to assessor’s records

In the picture: LeFlore County Commissioners Craig Olive, Derwin Gist and Lance Smith met with Jim Estes, LeFlore County Farm Bureau Board Director to sign a proclamation announcing the week of Feb. 17-21 as Farm Bureau Week in Oklahoma on Tuesday at their regular meeting.

PDN Photo by Dianna F. Dandridge-Rystrom

LeFlore County commissioners on Tuesday moved through a routine agenda before hearing from county resident Karen Luper regarding a request for information from the tax assessor's office.

Luper presented the commissioners with the state statutes which allows her to request certain and specific information from a governmental entity. She has requested access to all photographs, video recordings and written records that the tax assessors or his deputies have taken since Gaylon Freeman took office or since cameras were installed on departmental vehicles. She has also asked for access to all photos and recordings that might have been taken on personal phones or equipment of employees of the county assessor's office.

Commissioners heard her request and said they would pass the request on to the district attorney for further processing.

For the full article, please visit poteaudailynews.com/subscriptions to subscribe. Click on the text that reads "Print Subscriptions" or "E-Edition Subscriptions" to choose your subscription type.