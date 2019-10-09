Community State Bank hosts reception for cancer survivors

In the photo: Nevea Fitzpatrick, Pat Donathan, Janna Owens and Linda Fox, all cancer survivors, pose for pictures at CSB’s survivor reception.

PDN photo by Tom Firme

Community State Bank had a reception for cancer survivors, Wednesday at the Poteau branch. The event gave the bank a chance to honor those who have fought and won against the terrible disease.

Poteau Daily News Sports Editor Tom Firme was onhand to take pictures and collect statements from the survivors.

"I was diagnosed in Aug. of 2014. I had my last chemo treatment in January of 2015 and my last radiation treatment in March of 2015. This will be 4 years since my last treatments and I am doing well," said survivor Sherry Garner.

