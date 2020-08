Composite LeFlore County football schedule

Aug. 28

Poteau at Bishop Kelley 7 p.m.

Heavener at North Rock Creek in Shawnee 7 p.m.

Pocola at Wilburton 7 p.m.

Sept. 3

Panama vs. Sallisaw Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 4

Poteau at Shiloh Christian (Springdale, Ark.) 7 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Midway 7 p.m.

Talihina vs. Antlers 7 p.m.

Pocola vs. Hackett (Ark.) 7 p.m.

Spiro at Hartshorne 7 p.m.

Keota at Strother 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 11

Poteau vs. Alma (senior night) 7 p.m.

Pocola vs. Sallisaw Central (homecoming) 7 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Bowlegs 7 p.m.

Heavener vs. Valliant 7 p.m.

Talihina at Atoka 7:30 p.m.

Keota vs. Prue 7 p.m.

Sept. 18

Panama vs. Gore (homecoming) 7 p.m.

Spiro vs. Muldrow 7 p.m.

Heavener at Sallisaw Central 7 p.m.

Talihina at Hartshorne 7 p.m.

Arkoma at Quinton 7 p.m.

Keota vs. Weleetka 7 p.m.

Sept. 25

Poteau vs. Hilldale (homecoming) 7 p.m.

Spiro vs. Panama 7 p.m.

Pocola at Roland 7 p.m.

Talihina vs. Porter 7 p.m.

Heavener vs. Cascia Hall 7 p.m.

Arkoma at Porum 7 p.m.

Keota at Quinton 7 p.m.

Oct. 2

Poteau at McClain Science & Tech 7 p.m.

Heavener vs. Panama (homecoming) 7 p.m.

Pocola vs. Keys 7 p.m.

Spiro at Cascia Hall 7 p.m.

Talihina at Hulbert 7 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Weleetka 7 p.m.

Keota vs. Destiny Christian 7 p.m.

Oct. 9

Poteau vs. Sallisaw 7 p.m.

Panama vs. Pocola (band homecoming) 7 p.m.

Heavener at Keys 7 p.m.

Spiro at Roland 7 p.m.

Talihina vs. Canadian (homecoming) 7 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Summit Christian 7 p.m.

Keota vs. Gans (homecoming) 7 p.m.

Oct. 15

Poteau vs. Stilwell 7 p.m.

Panama vs. Cascia Hall 7 p.m.

Pocola vs. Vian 7 p.m.

Spiro vs. Heavener 7 p.m.

Talihina at Warner 7 p.m.

Arkoma at Cave Springs 7 p.m.

Keota at Summit Christian 7 p.m.

Oct. 22

Keota at Cave Springs 7 p.m.

Oct. 23

Poteau at Muldrow 7 p.m.

Pocola at Cascia Hall 7 p.m.

Panama at Vian 7 p.m.

Spiro at Keys 7 p.m.

Talihina vs. Colcord 7 p.m.

Heavener vs. Roland 7 p.m.

Arkoma at Watts 7 p.m.

Oct. 30

Poteau vs. Fort Gibson 7 p.m.

Panama vs. Keys (senior night) 7 p.m.

Pocola vs. Heavener (senior night) 7 p.m.

Spiro at Vian 7 p.m.

Talihina at Sallisaw Central 7 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Gans 7 p.m.

Keota vs. Watts 7 p.m.

Nov. 6

Poteau at Broken Bow 7 p.m.

Spiro vs. Pocola 7 p.m.

Panama at Roland 7 p.m.

Heavener vs. Vian (senior night) 7 p.m.

Talihina vs. Gore 7 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Keota 7 p.m.