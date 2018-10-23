Consumers warned to avoid recalled ground beef

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has joined public health officials in other states and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate a nationwide outbreak of Salmonella associated with raw beef products, including ground beef, packaged at JBS Tolleson, Inc.

As of Oct. 23, a total of 120 cases in 22 states are linked to this outbreak, including four cases in Oklahoma.

Collaborative investigative efforts of public health and regulatory officials led to a recall of approximately 6.9 million pounds of potentially contaminated raw, prepackaged beef products, including ground beef, labeled with the establishment number “EST. 257,"

These recalled products were sold in Sam’s Club and Sprouts stores in several states, including Oklahoma. The OSDH advises the public to avoid consuming any of the recalled beef by throwing it away or returning to the store. Consumers should also check their freezers for any beef product that may have been bought and frozen for future use.

Specific recommendations regarding the recall:

Consumers should not use any of the recalled beef products and should throw them out.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 267” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations and institutions nationwide.

The recall notice can be accessed on the web at https://go.usa.gov/xPUYT. The full list of recalled products is also available on the web at https://go.usa.gov/xPUYb

Eating the recalled ground beef can make you sick. People should not eat recalled beef products because it may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Retailers should not sell any remaining recalled beef products.

Restaurants should dispose of, and not serve any remaining recalled product.

In general, consumers should always handle and cook ground beef safely to avoid foodborne illness. Ground beef should be cooked to 160°F internal temperature.

Wash hands and items that come into contact with raw ground beef — including countertops, utensils, dishes, and cutting boards — with soap and water.

Symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Individuals who have recently handled or consumed the recalled beef and who have experienced any of these symptoms within 12 to 72 hours should contact their health care provider.