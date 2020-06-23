Correction on County Commission story

The story in today's (June 23) edition about Monday morning's LeFlore County Commissioners meeting, two items were published incorrectly.

The first is that one of the banks designated as a depository for the LeFlore County Investment policy was misidentified. It was First National Bank of Heavener. The other two banks that accidentally were omitted from the list were The Community State Bank and Central National Bank-Poteau.

Also, the County Commissioners approved a resolution allowing LeFlore County Treasurer April Caughern to reimburse the LeFlore County Election Board's 2020-21 fiscal year maintenance and operations for precinct poll books and postage.

The Poteau Daily News regrets the errors.