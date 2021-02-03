County Clerk’s office busy these days

LeFlore County Clerk Kelli Ford and her staff don’t have a heck of a lot of downtime these days.

“Years back, the county clerk’s office were split into two separate offices,” Ford said to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club at the local civic organization’s meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin. “It was the register of deeds and county clerk’s office. They combined those later on, so our office is actually two offices. When you come in, up front is the land records. When you come in and immediately turn left, that’s all bookkeeping.”

Ford talked about each function of her office.

“Most people know us for land records and recording documents, so we do deeds, mortgages, oil and gas leases and mineral deeds,” she said. “We do Oklahoma tax warrants and federal tax warrants. We have people handwrite something and they want it on record. As long as it’s signed, we can record that. Once anything is recorded, it’s public record. Once something is brought in to be recorded, we get the instrument number, page number, the final stamp date and a county seal. The next day, we put them into the books and they become permanent record. The books go back to 1907, the start of statehood. You can get online at www.okcountyrecords.com and see the documents that have been recorded.”

“The second part of the office is totally different. We are bookkeeping. The County Clerk is the secretary to every county board, unless it’s a trust — and that trust can name their secretary. So, I’m the secretary to Board of County Commissioners, the Budget Board, the Equalization Board, the Erroneous Board and LeFlore County Public Building Authority. I do all the agendas and minutes. The County Clerk’s office does all the bidding for the county. If the County Commissioners or Solid Waste wants to go out and bid for a backhoe truck or anything like that, they submit that request to us. We also do all the payroll for every county entity, and we do all the benefits for them as well — like workers compensation, retirement, insurance. It’s not just medical (insurance), but for dental and vision. We do all of that. We are the purchasing agent. if the (LeFlore County) Assessor’s office needs copy machines or paper, they get a quote and submit the purchase orders, but we need to know up front if they’ve got the money to cover it. We’re the one who cuts the check and gets the checks out to all these vendors. We probably run about 100 purchase orders a day. We have to keep an inventory for every county office, all their machinery and equipment. We have to keep an inventory list.”