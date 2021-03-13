County Commissioners to meet Monday morning

The LeFlore County Commissioners will have their weekly meeting at 9 a.m. Monday at the LeFlore County Court House.

If things work out right, the board, along with LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Dennis Yochum, will finally get to have its meeting with Meshek and Associates to discuss establishing a county hazard mitigation plan.

Other key items on the agenda are to possibly approve LeFlore County Election Board Secretary Sharon Steele and Kayla Reese as requisitioning officers and Kathy Johnson and Nikki Kester as receiving officers to benefit all LeFlore County Election Board accounts, to possibly approve the declaration of surplus of a 1991 Beck truck with a 1,500-gallon pump, to possibly approve a resolution and a bid notice to sell a piece of county property to benefit the Monroe Fire Department, to possibly approve a resolution to gate the top portion of Cavanal Hill during inclement weather or emergency situations for public safety and to possibly approve a programming resolution regarding the Welch Loop project.

After it was tabled at last Monday morning's meeting, the County Commissioners are slated to discuss and possibly take action placing various signs, advertisements and promotional items on the courthouse lawn.

The board also is expected to approve purchase orders, bonds, monthly fee reports, transfer of appropriations, blanket purchase orders, contract labor/service agreements and the two ongoing bridge construction projects — one a mile east of Shady Point over the Poteau River and the other on Brazil Creek Road south of Oklahoma State Highway 31 and west of Shady Point.

The Commissioners also are likely to approve any new or renewed certificates of compliance to new or current medical marijuana dispensaries.