County Commissioners Meeting Canceled Due to Weather (UPDATE)
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Tuesday morning's LeFlore County Commissioners meeting at the LeFlore County Court House was canceled due to weather closing the court house.
LeFlore County Clerk Kelli Ford said "It will more than likely be held next week (9 a.m. Monday) because we are expecting a second round of (snow) storms.”
Ford also added later Tuesday afternoon that the LeFlore County Court House will be closed Wednesday due to inclement weather conditions.
