A county male resident was arrested by the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department on Monday morning and charged with lew molestation and rape of a 7-year-old girl.

LeFlore County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Terry Winn arrested Primitivo Luna Martinez, 27, around 4 a.m. Monday and was booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center without incident for lew molestation and rape in the first degree.