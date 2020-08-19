County only sees four new COVID-19 cases, but also records two more deaths

There was a bit of good news and some bad news with the latest information on COVID-19 from LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler.

The good news was for the first time since late spring, there was only a single-digit amount of new cases reported — two in Howe and one each in Poteau and Hodgen.

Since Aug. 5, there have been 140 cases, with a grand total of 462 cases since the pandemic began.

However, the sad news was two local individuals succumbed to COVID-19, a Heavener resident and a Spiro resident. That makes four local individuals who have passed from COVID-19, joining two Talihina individuals who each lived outside LeFlore County — one in Latimer County and one in Pushmataha County.

Wheeler said there are 108 active cases as of Wednesday afternoon. The active cases are:

30 with Poteau addresses

27 with Heavener addresses

11 with Howe addresses

9 with Spiro addresses

5 with a Hodgen address

5 with Wister addresses

4 with Pocola addresses

3 with Bokoshe addresses

3 with Cameron addresses

3 with Talihina addresses

2 with Arkoma address

2 with a Monroe address

1 with a Shady Point address

1 with a Whitesboro address

There has also been a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring.

According to Wheeler, there have been a total of 42,047 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.