County only sees six new COVID-19 cases confirmed Friday

LeFlore County only saw six new COVID-19 cases confirmed Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The new cases were two in Talihina and one each in Poteau, Cameron, Spiro and Wister.

The active cases as of Friday wer:

Poteau — 61

Heavener — 18

Talihina — 17

Wister — 16

Cameron — 15

Spiro — 14

Pocola — 10

Howe — 9

Shady Point — 8

Bokoshe — 4

Arkoma — 3

Panama — 1

LeFlore County has recorded 21 deaths due to issues from COVID-19. The deaths have been five in Poteau, seven in Heavener, three in Pocola, a resident apiece from Panama, Spiro, Talihina and Wister, a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Latimer County and a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Pushmataha County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring in March.

There have been a total of 94,490 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Friday.