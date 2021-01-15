County sees 103 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday, Friday
LeFlore County saw 103 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over a two-day period Thursday and Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).
Thursday saw 44 new cases confirmed, with those being 16 in Poteau, six in Spiro, five in Arkoma, four in Heavener, three each in Howe and Wister, Pocola and Shady Point with two each and Bokoshe, Panama and Talihina with one apiece.
The number of new cases rose on Friday to 59. The new cases were 24 in Poteau, seven in Heavener, five apiece in Arkoma and Talihina, four apiece in Howe and Pocola, Cameron and Wister with three each and two each in Panama and Spiro.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 474 active cases, which were:
Poteau — 129
Spiro — 51
Heavener — 48
Howe — 43
Talihina — 40
Pocola — 37
Wister — 31
Arkoma — 25
Bokoshe — 20
Panama — 18
Cameron — 17
Shady Point —13.
There have been 34 deaths due to either the virus itself or complications stemming from the virus. Poteau has 10 deaths, Heavener with eight, Talihina with five, Pocola with three and Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point, Spiro and Wister with one each. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.
The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.
There have been 306,874 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Friday afternoon.
Category: