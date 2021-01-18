County sees 107 new COVID-19 cases confirmed from Saturday through Monday

LeFlore County saw 107 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over a three-day period from Saturday through Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Saturday saw the highest total over the three-day period with 54 new cases, with those being Poteau with 19, Heavener with nine, Talihina and Wister with five each, Panama with four, Shady Point with three, Bokoshe, Howe and Spiro with two apiece and Arkoma, Cameron and Pocola each with one.

Sunday saw the total nearly drop in half to only 28 new cases confirmed. Poteau had 11 new cases, Heavener and Pocola with four each, Cameron with three, Spiro with two and Arkoma, Howe, Panama and Wister with one apiece.

Monday saw 25 new cases confirmed, with those being seven in Poteau, five in Spiro, three each in Arkoma and Heavener, two in Talihina and one apiece in Cameron, Howe, Panama, Pocola and Shady Point.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 444 active cases, which were:

Poteau — 131

Heavener — 46

Spiro — 45

Howe — 36

Talihina — 36

Pocola — 34

Arkoma — 28

Wister — 25

Panama — 17

Cameron — 16

Bokoshe — 15

Shady Point — 15

There have been 34 deaths due to either the virus itself or complications stemming from the virus. Poteau has 10 deaths, Heavener with eight, Talihina with five, Pocola with three and Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point, Spiro and Wister with one each. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 314,236 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Monday afternoon.