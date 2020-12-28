County sees 142 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday through Monday

LeFlore County saw 142 new COVID-19 cases confirmed from Thursday through Monday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).

Christmas Eve saw the most cases confirmed in the period with 53 on Thursday, with those being 11 in Poteau, 10 in Talihina, eight in Wister, seven each in Heavener and Howe, four in Pocola, three in Spiro and one apiece in Cameron, Panama and Shady Point.

Christmas Day had 38 cases confirmed. Poteau had 21 of those cases confirmed, with six in Talihina, five in Cameron, three in Wister, two in Heavener and one in Spiro.

For some reason, Saturday information was not reported by the OSDH as of press time.

Sunday saw 25 cases confirmed, with eight in Talihina, six in Poteau, four in Wister, three in Spiro, two each in Heavener and Shady Point and one apiece in Cameron, Howe, Panama and Pocola.

There were 26 cases confirmed Monday. Poteau had six new cases, Heavener, Talihina and Wister each had five, Pocola with two and Howe, Shady Point and Spiro with one apiece.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 380 active cases in LeFlore County. They were:

Poteau — 129

Talihina — 46

Heavener — 45

Wister — 38

Spiro — 29

Howe — 23

Cameron — 21

Shady Point — 16

Pocola —14

Panama — 10

Arkoma — 4

Bokoshe — 4

Leflore — 1

There have been 29 deaths in the county due to issues and complications from COVID-19, eight each in Poteau and Heavener, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, one each in Arkoma, Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address.

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 244,676 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Monday afternoon.