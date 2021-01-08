County sees 151 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
COVID-19 cases continue on the rise in LeFlore County as the Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed a total of 151 new cases over a two-day period Thursday and Friday.
Thursday saw 53 new cases with those being 13 in Poteau, nine in Talihina, eight in Spiro, seven in Cameron, five each in Howe and Pocola, three in Wister and one apiece in Bokoshe, Heavener and Shady Point.
However, Friday saw a record number of COVID-19 cases confirmed with 98. Spiro had 20 new cases, Poteau had 16, Howe 13, Pocola 12, Heavener and Wister with eight each, Talihna with six, Panama with five, Bokoshe with four, Arkoma with three, Cameron with two and Shady Point with one.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 528 active cases, which were:
Poteau —130
Wister — 68
Talihina — 67
Heavener — 55
Spiro — 55
Howe — 40
Pocola — 34
Cameron — 25
Shady Point — 17
Bokoshe — 16
Panama — 16
Arkoma — 5
Over the two-day period, both Thursday and Friday saw a death due to issues and complications from COVID-19. Thursday’s death was a Shady Point male in the age 65-and-older group, while Friday’s death was a Talihina male in the same age group.
These two new deaths bring the county’s total to 33. Poteau has had nine of those deaths, eight in Heavener, five in Talihina, three in Pocola, one each in Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point, Spiro and Wister, a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.
The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.
There have been 280,430 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Friday afternoon.
Category: